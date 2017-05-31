Missouri deputy comes to aid of stuck skunk

Law enforcement can be a dangerous job, but a brave deputy from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office encountered a different type of danger Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, Cpl. Jason Clardy noticed a skunk wandering outside headquarters with a yogurt cup stuck on its head.

No one wanted to risk getting sprayed by the animal, but Clardy took his chances to rescue the critter from its predicament.

Clardy managed to get the cup off the skunk’s head and avoided being sprayed.

Read more from FOX 2 Now.