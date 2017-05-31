FBI says man accused of 'sexual contact with minor' during Arlington Wreath Laying Ceremony

The FBI said Wednesday it is looking for a man wanted for alleged "illicit sexual contact with minor" during the Wreath Laying Ceremony on Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery.

The unidentified man is accused of making sexual contact with a minor on Monday around 11 a.m. while the female victim was in the crowd watching the ceremony, the FBI said in a news release.

The man "repeatedly inappropriately touched the minor victim, whom he did not know," and is described as Hispanic male, approximately 5'5" to 5'7" tall, according to the FBI.

He is believed to be between 50 and 60 years old with "short, spikey, grey and black hair," the agency said.

The FBI said at the time of the incident, the man was wearing a blue or grey short-sleeved shirt and dark blue shorts.

The incident took place as President Trump performed one of the most solemn duties as commander-in-chief, laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI's Washington Field Office at 202-278-2000, their local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. Tips can also be left at https://tips.fbi.gov/