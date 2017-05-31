Did Colorado DMV use Photoshop to change a woman’s driver’s license photo?

A Colorado woman who renewed her driver’s license online was surprised to see that the new license’s photo of her appeared to have gotten the Photoshop treatment, adding clothing she hadn’t worn when the original shot was taken.

Rhea Ann Rocks of Fort Collins says that the photo in the new license shows her wearing what appears to be a collared white shirt – not the actual tank-top she was wearing when the original photo was taken.

“It was very odd,” Rocks tells Fox News. “The top I was originally wearing was not that revealing.”

The Colorado DMV, however, says no one used a photo-editing software on the photo.

"The images provided to [Fox News] by the customer are two separate images taken at the DMV," the agency said in a statement. Due to confidentiality reasons, I cannot provide specific details regarding Ms. Rocks' circumstance."

Rocks says that she found the apparent photo editing on her new license, “interesting and strange,” so she posted it on Facebook.

“People were asking me if it was legal for them to do,” she said.

Rocks adds that she has not reached out to the DMV yet, but she is curious as to why she was suddenly wearing a different shirt in her photo.

“I don’t know if there’s anything I can do about it.”

Related Image Expand / Collapse

Colorado DMV officials say that it is not their policy to change drivers' photos with photo-editing software.

“Photographs used in Colorado's driver licenses, permits and identification cards are not altered,” Shawn Hollister, a spokesman for Colorado DMV, said in a statement provided to Fox News.

“I ... can again confirm that photographs used in Colorado's driver licenses, permits and identification cards are not altered,” he added.

Rocks appears as unfazed by the apparent photo doctoring but does take issue with not being informed beforehand.

“If they wanted me to come in and take a different picture, why didn’t they ask me?” she asks. “Instead, they completely changed my photo without telling me.”

“Why would they add clothing to my photo?”

Perry Chiaramonte is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @perrych