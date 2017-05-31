I-25 fire: Huge blaze involving tanker shuts down interstate outside Denver

Interstate 25 is shut down in both directions between Orchard Road and Belleview Avenue due to a massive fire in the roadway.

A fuel tanker caught fire and exploded a little before noon, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The driver was injured but the extent of the injuries is not known.

Video shot by a witness shows a man jumping out of the passenger side of the fuel tanker as the flames began to spread. The man immediately rolled on the ground. Another man rushed toward the burning tanker to help the first man. The man from the tanker stood up, then fell down, but was able to hobble away from the wreckage.

Crews brought in special foam to fight fuel fires.

"Our challenge: 500 gallons of Diesel + 500 gallons of eight different oil types," South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted.

The fire was finally extinguished at about 2:40 p.m.

CDOT officials said they were working to open a couple southbound lanes at 3:15 p.m. The lanes closest to the center median will remain closed for repairs to the center median and the asphalt.

The northbound side of the highway is expected to remain closed for several hours, CDOT said in a news conference at 3:15 p.m.

CDOT said they hope to have all lanes open in both directions by the Thursday morning commute.

