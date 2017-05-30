Mary Kay Letourneau's husband and former student reportedly files for separation

Mary Kay Letourneau’s husband has filed for a separation from his former teacher, nearly 20 years after she went to jail for having a sexual relationship with him while he was in the sixth grade, the Seattle Times and TMZ reported Tuesday.

Letourneau was married with four children when she pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree child rape against 12-year-old Vili Fualaau in a case that was widely reported in 1997. She became pregnant and gave birth that year.

Fualauu was in Letourneau’s class at Burien’s Shorewood Elementary School in both the second and fourth grade.

Letourneau was released in 1998, but was again caught having sex with Fualaau. She was impregnated again, and this time was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for violating her probation.

Letourneau was released from prison in 2004, and married Fualaau in 2005.

In 2015, Letourneau said she hoped to get back into teaching.

