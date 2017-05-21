University of Maryland student charged with murder in deadly stabbing

A University of Maryland student has been charged with murder after police say he fatally stabbed a visiting student on campus during the school's graduation weekend.

Sean Christopher Urbanski, 22, of Severna Park, Md., faces charges of first- and second-degree murder as well as first-degree assault for the alleged attack early Saturday, police said.

Investigators told Fox 5 DC a student at nearby Bowie State University was waiting for an Uber with two friends on the College Park campus at around 3 a.m. when he was stabbed in the chest with a folding knife.



Urbanski was arrested at the scene after several witnesses identified him. Police said the suspect had been drinking and was speaking to them, but his words didn't make sense.

The victim's identity was not immediately known and Bowie State University said it would not be released until later Sunday at the family's request.

Police have said the attack appeared to be random and that there's no indication that race played a role. The suspect is white and the victim was black.

University of Maryland President Wallace Loh led students and their families in a moment of silence during Sunday's graduation ceremony.

"We are still in shock that a young man, so full of promise, should have his life cut short, so suddenly," Loh said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends, and with the entire Bowie State University community."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

