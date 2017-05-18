6-year-old Kingston Frazier found dead inside stolen car after being abducted in Mississippi

The body of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier was found with a single gunshot wound inside a stolen car in Gluckstadt, Mississippi, according to multiple local media reports.

Frazier, the subject of an Amber Alert that was subsequently cancelled, is believed to have been found inside the vehicle on Gluckstadt Road at a dead end behind the ABC warehouse.

The child was last seen Thursday morning at about 1:15 at the Kroger at 4910 I-55 North in Jackson before he was allegedly kidnapped, reports WMC News5.

According to the Clarion-Ledger, his mom, Ebony Archie, arrived at Kroger and ran inside the store for a few minutes, leaving her car running and the boy inside.

Within a short time, authorities say two subjects pulled up to Archie's Honda.

Authorities also told the Clarion-Ledger that the second vehicle involved is a light-colored, two-door sedan, possibly a Honda Civic with a dent on the rear passenger side.

The passenger of the Honda, a 6-foot-tall black male, got out of his car and jumped in Archie's car with the child inside. Both cars sped away.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.