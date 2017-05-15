New York woman dies after pushing daughter out of way of out-of-control car

A pleasant Mother’s Day for one New York family was turned upside down after a mother died moments after pushing her daughter out of the way of an out-of-control vehicle.

Police on Long Island said that Diane Aluska, 55, was walking next to her daughter, Jenna, in Lindenhurst when the driver of a 2005 Toyota Corolla lost control of her car, according to the New York Daily News.

The 80-year-old driver, Ann Riolo, did not put her car in drive as the car jumped a curb at around 9:10 a.m., Suffolk County Detective Sgt. James Murphy told the newspaper. Murphy said Aluska saved her daughter’s life.

“Her mom sees the car jump the curb, she actually grabs her by her shoulder and pushes her,” Murphy said. “She saved her life, without a doubt.”

Police said Riolo struck the mother and daughter then crashed into the Lindenhurst Fire Department. Aluska died at a West Islip hospital, while Jenna and Riolo were treated for minor injuries, police said.

According to Newsday, Aluska was pinned under the car and that bystanders came by to lift the car off her.

Murphy said he does not anticipate charges for Riolo.

“It appears to be non-criminal, just a terrible accident,” he said