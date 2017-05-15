Maryland bus crash: At least 25 people injured

At least 25 people were hurt, two critically, after a charter bus overturned in Havre de Grace, Md., Monday morning, emergency workers said.

The bus was heading south on I-95 near exit 89 before it crashed, Fox 45 reported. Paramedics flew the two critical patients to nearby hospitals.

The cause of the crash wasn't immediately clear.

Photos and aerial video from the scene showed the bus on its side, on top of a guardrail, with debris scattered across the road. Crews worked to pull passengers from the back door of the bus, WJZ added.

State troopers rushed to the scene joining fire and medical workers. In addition, Philadelphia police officers taking buses to Washington, D.C., spotted the crash and stopped to help, Fox 45 added.

The crash forced crews to close southbound lanes while northbound traffic experienced significant delays.

Havre de Grace is about 40 miles northeast of Baltimore, along the Susquehanna River.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.