Cop shot in incident at Ohio nursing home, reports say

A police officer was shot when half a dozen gun shots rang out at an Ohio nursing home on Friday, FOX28 reported.

Two people were hospitalized in the incident, however, it was not clear if the officer was among the pair. The conditions of all those involved were unclear.

Witness Jeffrey Griffin said he heard the gunshots while dropping his kids off at a babysitter’s house. He said people “took off running” from the Pine Kirk Care Center in Kirkersville, and he was “pretty stunned.”

Police called the location a “very active scene” and told nearby residents to stay inside their homes.