Video shows Colorado students smash piñata with Trump's photo; teacher on leave

A Spanish teacher in Colorado was placed on administrative leave after photos and videos surfaced of high school students smashing a piñata with a picture of President Donald Trump on it during a Cinco de Mayo celebration on Friday.

Expand / Contract Photos of the piñata spread on social media.

Fox News obtained the photos and videos on Monday that showed Roosevelt High School students in Weld County School District RE-5J taking a bat and continually hitting the piñata. Another person pulled a string to hold the toy up on a tree, the videos showed.

The "Trump piñata" swung in the air as fellow classmates yelled words of encouragement from the sidelines to blindfolded participants.

OREGON HIGH SCHOOL APOLOGIZES AFTER TEACHER DISTRIBUTES PAPER ON RAPE CULTURE TO STUDENTS, STAFF

"He's been defeated," a caption on a photo read while two students held up the toy with the photo of Trump. Another picture was a selfie of a student with the piñata.

On Saturday, Weld County School District announced the teacher involved in the incident was placed on paid administrative leave. The teacher's name was not released.

The school district will investigate the incident starting on Monday, according to the statement posted on the district's website.

"This was an incredibly disrespectful act that does not reflect the values of Roosevelt High School or the school district," Superintendent Dr. Martin Foster said.