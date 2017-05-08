North Carolina school 'refuses to acknowledge' electrocuted teen in graduation, family says

Family and friends of a North Carolina teen who was electrocuted in a pool last September are petitioning to get her high school to recognize the student at the graduation in June.

Rachel Rosoff, 17, was at the Heritage Point pool when she was electrocuted because of an electrical equipment failure on Sept. 3, 2016, WTVD reported. She was working as a lifeguard at the time.

Rosoff had just begun her senior year at William G. Enloe High School and was set to graduate on June 14. Relatives called on school officials to recognize the teen in the graduation but claimed the district denied the family's request.

Rosoff's sister, Jordana Rosoff, wrote in a Change.org petition that the school officials said no because it might cause "sadness" to a day that's supposed to be a celebration.

"I am writing this petition because her High school, Enloe, which I too attend, refuses to acknowledge my sister during graduation," Jordana Rosoff wrote on the page.

PENN STATE TO BEGIN DISCIPLINARY PROCEEDINGS AFTER FRAT PARTY DEATH

"They feel it may cause sadness and bring people down on a day that is suppose to be celebratory."

Michelle Rosoff, the teen's mother, also posted a photo of an email that she said Principal Will Chavis sent on May 3 to the family.

VIDEO SHOWS COLORADO STUDENTS SMASH PIÑATA WITH TRUMP'S PHOTO; TEACHER ON LEAVE

"Because Graduation is meant to be a ceremony for students' accomplishments and a celebration thereof, we want to ensure that the ceremony maintains a happy, vibrant feel," the email read.

More than 4,100 people signed the petition to have Rachel Rosoff honored at graduation as of Monday.

The Rosoff family and William G. Enloe High School have not returned Fox News' request for a statement.