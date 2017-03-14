Snow, sleet pound into East Coast; thousands of flights grounded

A late-season nor’easter lashed into the region with sleet and more than a foot of snow in some places on Tuesday, paralyzing much of the Washington-to-Boston corridor and grounding more than 5,900 flights.

The sloppy storm with high winds knocked out power to more than 100,000 customers from Virginia to Pennsylvania, closed schools in cities big and small and prompted warnings from officials to stay off the roads.

Throughout the morning, the storm track shifted slightly and snow switched to sleet in parts of Philadelphia and New York City, with blizzard warnings lifted in some places. Forecasts of a foot or more of snow were cut in half.

But residents farther inland were getting clobbered with snow.

"The winters seem to be upside down now. January and February are nice and then March and April seem to be more wintry than they were in the past," he said Bob Clifford, who ventured out on an early morning grocery run for his family in Altamont, near Albany, New York.

Towns along Pennsylvania's northern tier had nearly 16 inches of snow before 9 a.m., while a foot fell in the state capital of Harrisburg and nearly 2 feet in the Pocono Mountains. Wantage Township, New Jersey, got at least 17 inches.

The flight cancellations included more than 2,800 in the New York City area alone, where hundreds passengers were stranded at Kennedy Airport. Amtrak canceled or modified service up and down the Northeast Corridor. And the above-ground portions of the New York subway system were shut down.

Laura and Matthew Balderstone of West Yorkshire, England, intended to spend their honeymoon in Florida but found themselves stuck at the Newark, New Jersey, airport and couldn't find a hotel room.

"It's better safe than sorry, especially flying. I suppose it's a shame that we can't get another way around this. It's just the way it is, unfortunately," Matthew Balderstone told the Associated Press.

The blizzard warned area has grown. Now including north New Jersey eastern PA. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/lyCOYxrKz0 — Adam Klotz (@AdamKlotzFNC) March 13, 2017

Broadway producers in New York City have decided to keep theaters open Tuesday night for the hardy folks willing to brave the snow and sleet.

More than two dozen shows will play as scheduled, including "Hamilton," ''Dear Evan Hansen" and "Waitress."

Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League, says that for visitors who can't get home, it's a great time to see a show.

In the nation's capital, the federal government announced a three-hour delayed arrival for non-emergency employees, with an option to take the day off or telecommute. Emergency employees were told to report on time unless otherwise directed.

"Good day to make brownies ... and or read a book," said Gov. Dannel P. Malloy of Connecticut, which was expecting up to 2 feet of snow in some areas.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency for the entire state and instructed non-essential state employees to stay home.

The National Weather Service said in New York, 14 to 17 inches of snow has fallen in parts of neighboring Broome and Delaware County, while up to a foot is reported in the Hudson Valley. Forecasts call for 24 to 30 inches in higher elevations in the lower Hudson Valley.

In Massachusetts, where the forecast called for 12 to 18 inches of snow, Gov. Charlie Baker encouraged motorists to stay off the roads and to take public transit only if absolutely necessary, saying the fast snowfall rates would make driving hazardous.

Schools in New York, Philadelphia, Boston and elsewhere closed.

Parts of Atlantic City and other towns in southern New Jersey are dealing with tidal flooding from the nor'easter.

A homeowner posted video on Twitter of water streaming down the block, and one major roadway was closed because of the flooding.

The tide reached 7.8 feet in Atlantic City on Tuesday morning, just short of the 8-foot threshold that can lead to major flooding.

In New Hampshire, the storm disrupted some local elections when voters in more than 100 communities elect boards of selectman, library trustees and other local positions.

A number of towns rescheduled their elections, but others have stayed open, on schedule.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu had said those who rescheduled their elections risked lawsuits alleging voter suppression, but also said that given differing opinions, the state isn't in a position to mandate that the towns stay open.

Sununu's town, Newfields, postponed its elections until Tuesday, March 21, saying the safety of voters and election workers is "paramount."

President Donald Trump tweeted a photo of his Monday evening meeting with Washington's mayor and transit chief to discuss storm preparations.

The heaviest snowfall was expected Tuesday morning through the afternoon, with as much as 2 to 4 inches per hour.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said about 700 National Guard members would be deployed along with more than 2,000 snowplows to keep up with the storm.

In Illinois, state police said snowy weather caused two crashes on a Chicago expressway that involved a total of 34 cars. Seven people suffered minor injuries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.