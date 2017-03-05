Local New York City reporter shoved by masked man while on air

A New York City reporter covering an attempted rape was ambushed by a man in a hockey mask live on the air, officials said Saturday.

CeFaan Kim, a WABC-TV reporter, was about to wrap up his live shot when the man in the mask put an arm around Kim’s neck Friday night, video showed.

“Put the camera on me!” the man said as Kim was about to wrap up his shot. “What’s up! What’s up!”

The masked man and Kim fought for a second and then the unknown assailant pushed Kim to the ground. Kim, a U.S. Army Reserve sergeant, got up and confronted the man but a WABC-TV employee and another witness got in between the two.

“I didn’t attack you...you attacked me!” the man shouted at Kim.

Police said the man took off after the confrontation.

Kim thanked everyone for their well wishes in a Facebook post Saturday.

