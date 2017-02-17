Former Marine arrested in Los Angeles over pipe bombs found in Denver hotel room

A former U.S. Marine was arrested in Los Angeles Thursday after authorities discovered a number of pipe bombs in a Denver hotel room he inhabited.

Adam Hayat was due to appear in court Friday after his arrest at a Holiday Inn hotel near Los Angeles International Airport.

KDVR reported that Hayat flew to Los Angeles from Denver on Wednesday. That night, police responded to a report of a suspicious object at the downtown Sheraton hotel. When they arrived, officers found the unexploded pipe bombs inside a safe in one of the rooms.

They also discovered a note written on the mirror in lipstick that made refences to post-traumatic stress disorder.

Hayat's father, Sultan, told Denver7 his son was homeless and had been estranged from his family for years. Hayat added that his son had joined the Marines after high school and served in South Korea, Japan and Iraq.

Sultan Hayat also said that his son had suffered from PTSD, bipolar disorder and attention deficit disorder.

"Police said he had bought some firearms, and they were concerned that he may hurt himself or someone else,” said Sultan Hayat. "I was very surprised."

Hayat said authorities told him that his son had stayed at the Denver Sheraton since Dec. 26 and had run up an unpaid bill of $10,000. When hotel staff went to his room to check on him, they found note on the mirror and called police.

