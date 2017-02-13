Rescuers search for 6 missing fishermen in Bering Sea

Authorities in Alaska were searching for six people and a crab boat Sunday that disappeared in the Bering Sea.

The Alaska Dispatch News reported that The Destination, a 95-foot crabbing vessel, was on its way from Dutch Harbor to St. Paul Island when its emergency beacon was activated early Saturday morning, according to Michael Barcott, an acting spokesperson for the ship’s ownership group.

Rescuers found the emergency beacon, a life ring, buoys and tarps in a small oil sheen off the coast of St. George Island. However, U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Lauren Steenson told the Dispatch News that no other debris has been found since.

Officials have not identified the missing men.

Dylan Hatfield, a fisherman who had been working out of Dutch Harbor, told the newspaper his brother was onboard the boat when it vanished. He didn’t identify who his brother is or the other men on the ship.

Hatfield did tell the paper that the six crew members had a wealth of experience and some of them had been crabbing on the Bering Sea for nearly 30 years. He said they didn’t take “unnecessary risks.”

"Everybody I've talked to, nobody can believe of all the boats that this one went down," Hatfield said.

The search is expected to continue Monday.

Click for more from the Alaska Dispatch News.