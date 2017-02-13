$325G wedding nixed after brawl erupts at rehearsal dinner, lawsuit claims

Till death do us punch.

A ritzy Manhattan wedding rehearsal dinner descended into a brawl after the groom’s parents objected to a toast on the eve of the couple’s $325,000 nuptials at The Pierre hotel, according to a lawsuit between warring would-be in-laws.

At some point during the chaos, the seething bride gave her betrothed an ultimatum: “Make a choice, me or your mother,” according to a source.

Apparently, he chose his mom, because the ceremony was canceled, he sued his bride, and the father of the bride sued his would-be in-laws.

The bride’s brother said the ultimatum “never happened.”

On Oct. 28, 2016, the night before Bradley Moss and longtime girlfriend Amy Bzura were to tie the knot, Bradley’s parents, Robert and Wendy Moss, hosted the meal at Blue Water Grill in Union Square.

But the parents took offense as the bride’s brother, Adam Bzura, was about to make a “heartfelt toast” and video tribute, says the Manhattan federal court suit filed by Amy’s dad, Bruce.

Robert Moss, 65, “inexplicably and angrily declared that Adam was not allowed to speak at the dinner,” and then growled, “Do you know what I can do to you?,” the suit claims.

He threatened to kick Adam out, and “events began to escalate,” it says.

Wendy Moss, 60, began arguing with Adam, and the groom’s brother, Michael, slugged Adam in the kisser, according to the suit.

The groom’s dad then tried to charge Adam, while Bruce Bzura, 66, struggled to hold him back, the suit says.

The evening ended in “shouting and tears” — and the groom’s mom phoning guests on the spot to tell them the big event was off, according to the lawsuit.

But the nightmare was just beginning.

