You could be a millionaire: Unclaimed lottery tickets set to expire

There are millions of reasons why you should hunt for the lottery ticket stashed in your wallet that you never got around to checking.

A Hoosier Lottery ticket purchased last August is worth $4.5 million and will go unclaimed unless its holder comes forward by February 13, IndyStar.com reported. Indiana gives ticket-holders 180 days to claim a jackpot.

The winning ticket, bought at a Marsh supermarket, has the numbers 16, 17, 19, 22, 43, 44.

And in New Jersey, an unclaimed $1 million Cash4Life ticket purchased last year will expire in about 10 days, NBC reported.

The ticket must be claimed by Feb. 22. The winning numbers are 8, 9, 10, 11 and 27.

An Oregon man recently discovered an unclaimed $1 million lottery ticket just eight days before the deadline to claim his winnings.

According to the Oregon Lottery, Joemel Panisa decided to clean out his office on a snow day last month and found the ticket he had purchased a year earlier.