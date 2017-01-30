Second body found in search for missing Missouri woman

People searching for a missing Missouri woman found a man’s body for the second straight week.

Relatives of Jessica Runions found the man’s body while sifting through fields and brush along a Kansas City roadway Saturday. Police said the discovery was being investigated as a suspicious death, but no further details have been released. Police hope to identify the body soon.

The Kansas City Star reported that Runions’ relatives have been searching for the 21-year-old nearly every week since she disappeared in early September.

Last week, they found a man's decomposing body in a creek bed. He was later identified as a 21-year-old Brandon Herring also from Raytown, just southeast of Kansas City, who was reported missing in November. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

"Two bodies two weeks in a row?" said her father, John Runions. "It's unbelievable. ... We're not going to stop looking until we find her. And if we find other people along the way, that's good. Families deserve closure."

Jessica Runions was last seen leaving a gathering of friends in south Kansas City with 28-year-old Kylr Yust. Her burned-out 2012 Chevrolet Equinox turned up two days later in a wooded area.

Yust was charged with torching the SUV. A judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

He was also a person of interest after his ex, 17-year-old Kara Kopetsky, vanished in 2007, but has not been charged in either disappearance, police said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.