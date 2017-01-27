Residents jumped out of 2nd story window to escape house fire

Some people living at multi-family home in Massachusetts were forced to jump out a second-story window after a fire broke out early Friday morning.

Somerville fire chief says 4 people taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Appleton St. fire. #FOX25 pic.twitter.com/Trjlc7UXSa — Michael Henrich (@MichaelHenrich) January 27, 2017

The fire chief in Somerville told Fox 25 Boston that the fire broke out on Appleton Street just after 2 a.m. on Friday.

While some had to flee from the second floor, all people living in the building made it out safely. Four people were taken to the local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Somerville fire Appleton street pic.twitter.com/vquKW12Xfa — Tarik Omarz (@TarikOmarz) January 27, 2017

"I was sleeping and I just heard this beeping noise and screams," Adam Lawrence told FOX 25. "As I sort of became more awake...as it became more real, as soon as I open up my door I smelled the smoke and I started to see an orange glow coming from the back."

Authorities are investigating the fire.