Lockdown lifted at Arizona Air Force base after reports of shots fired

A lockdown at an Air Force base in Arizona was lifted Monday, more than an hour after "unconfirmed" reports of shots fired there, as a Pentagon official told Fox News it likely was a false alarm.

All clear, the lockdown has been lifted. Base personal are free to resume all normal operations. We will continue with updates as available — Davis-Monthan AFB (@DMAFB) January 23, 2017

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base officials had urged everyone to seek shelter as on-site security investigated.

Two airmen on the flight line thought they heard "gunshots," initiating a response from local police, the Pentagon official said.

We are here at the gate at @DMAFB you can't get in and there was an announcement over the loud speaker. pic.twitter.com/QHPOw4SnkL — Kevin Adger (@K_Adger_TNN) January 23, 2017

The base in Tucson is home to the A-10 Warthog and the infamous "boneyard" where more than 4,000 retired U.S. Air Force aircraft are kept in the desert, but can be brought back into service. About 6,500 active duty military and 1,000 Reserve and Air National Guard personnel work on the base, along with about 3,000 civilians.

#TucsonSector Border Patrol's Special Operation Group is currently supporting @DMAFB during base lockdown. — CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) January 23, 2017

Borman K-8 School is located on the base. The school went on a "soft lockdown," meaning nobody could enter or leave, and windows and doors had to stay locked, according to the Tucson Unified School District.

The Sonoran Science Academy, a charter school on the base, reported that it would not answer phones during the lockdown. Officials there said no students or staff were missing.

