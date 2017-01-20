Police: Woman tosses dog from South Florida bridge, claiming it can fly

Authorities in Florida said Thursday that a woman tossed a Jack Russell Terrier mix 30 feet off a South Florida bridge believing that dogs could fly.

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control Capt. David Walesky told the Palm Beach Post that the 8-year-old dog dislocated a leg in the fall Wednesday from a Riviera Beach bridge and onto Phil Foster Park.

The Sun-Sentinel reported that a lifeguard was comforting the dog until authorities arrived.

According to sheriff’s officials, the woman was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation. Authorities said she would likely face animal cruelty charges. She wasn’t immediately identified.

Walesky said the 30-pound black and white dog suffered significant pain and was in serious but stable condition.

“He's not completely out of the woods yet," Walesky said of the animal, which was being cared for by Animal Care and Control.

Animal Care and Control said if the dog is given up, it will be up for adoption or handed over to a rescue facility.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.