Woman survives being run over by bus

She thought her life was over.

A woman who was run over by a mini yellow school bus told The Post she thought she’d never see her family again as the horrific accident unfolded.

“When I opened my eyes in the emergency room, I don’t know how many hours later, I was so shocked that I was still alive,” Ayse Ayaz, 43, said from her room at Kings County Hospital. “It’s a miracle. Thank God I’m still alive.”

Ayaz was in the crosswalk at the intersection of Nostrand Avenue and Avenue M in Midwood — three blocks from her home — on Friday afternoon when the bus making a right turn struck her.

The mother of three said the bus was going “too fast,” and she can still recall the vehicle “pulling” her under.

“It was so tight and squished, and then I wasn’t breathing,” Ayaz said.

“When he hit me, he didn’t stop,” she added. “In the last minute, before my breathing stopped, my children were turning up in my thoughts.”

Ayaz miraculously survived, and said she’s “happy” to be alive.

