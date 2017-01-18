Fishermen hurled from boat at 57 mph as camera rolls

Scary moments for a couple of college fishermen unfolded on video as their boat suddenly jerked at 57 mph, flinging them into the water.

Fortunately for Hunter Bland and Conner Young of the University of Florida Bass Fishing Team, neither was badly hurt. The video has racked up more than 300,000 hits since it appeared on YouTube Monday.

The footage, from a camera on the boat, showed the two men cruising along Lake Seminole last weekend. All of a sudden, the boat leaned to the right, sending them flying.

It happened after the boat's hydraulic steering assembly came apart, investigators concluded.

The video's caption gave a hat-tip to Fishing League Worldwide. "Praise God, both young men were not injured. Thanks again to FLW for their boating safety checks. Wear your life jackets and kill switches!"

Lake Seminole is located along Florida's border with southwestern Georgia.