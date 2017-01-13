Chicago police violated the Fourth Amendment through a "pattern or practice of use of excessive force," Attorney General Loretta Lynch announced Friday, revealing the results of a wide-ranging investigation that the city's former top cop called biased from the start.

The Justice Dept. launched its review of the 12,000-officer force -- one of the nation's largest -- in December 2015 after the release of dashcam video showing a white police officer shoot a black teenager, Laquan McDonald, 16 times as he walked away holding a small, folded knife. The video of the 2014 shooting, which the city fought to keep from being released, triggered widespread protests.

Among other findings, the report determined city police used excessive force and that "this pattern is largely attributable to systemic deficiencies within CPD and the City." It also cited insufficient training and a failure to hold bad officers accountable.

"The resulting deficit in trust and accountability is not just bad for residents -- it's also bad for dedicated police officers trying to do their jobs safely and effectively," Lynch told reporters during a news conference.

Former Chicago Police Supt. Garry McCarthy told Fox News the Justice Dept. never interviewed him for its report, even though he was on the force until late-2015. Speaking to "America's Newsroom," he suggested it was because "my narrative doesn't fit what they want to say."

McCarthy said the actions of police were not to blame for Chicago's skyrocketing violent crime rate. Last year saw nearly 750 murders across the city, more than 650 of them shootings.



Under President Obama, the Justice Dept. has conducted 25 civil rights investigations of police departments, including those of Cleveland, Baltimore and Seattle, among others. The release of a report is one step in a long process that, in recent years, has typically led to bilateral talks between the Justice Department and a city, followed by an agreed upon police-reform plan that's enforceable by a federal judge.

Such "consent decrees" could end under the incoming Trump administration, analysts have pointed out. The president-elect's nominee for attorney general, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., wrote in 2008 that they "have a profound effect on our legal system as they constitute an end run around the democratic process."

The scandal over the McDonald video and accusations of a cover-up cost McCarthy his job.

The video which showed Officer Jason Van Dyke continuing to shoot the teen even as he slumped to the ground, unmoving, provoked outrage. It wasn't until the day the video was released, which was more than a year after the shooting, that Van Dyke was charged with murder. He has pleaded not guilty.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel called the findings "sobering to all of us. Police misconduct will not be tolerated anywhere in thecity of Chicago." Current Supt. Eddie Johnson said unconstitutional politicing "has no place" in his department or in the city.

FoxNews.com's Perry Chiaramonte, Fox News' Martha MacCallum and The Associated Press contributed to this report.