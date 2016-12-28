Springfield Township, Ohio, police said a man called 911 wanting a ride home. Authorities at first thought he was possibly wanted for murder from what he told the dispatcher.

When police arrived, Marvin Matthews was arrested.

911 dispatcher: Emergency Dispatcher Rose.

Matthews: I'm going to tell you...I'm Marvin Matthews. Come pick me up and take me home.

His ex-girlfriend said he was not invited to her home when he was dropped off Monday night.

Springfield Township police responded quickly especially after hearing the exchange with the dispatcher. They thought at first he was a murder suspect calling for a ride.

911 dispatcher: OK, are you wanted for something?

Matthews: What for murder?

911 dispatcher: You're wanted for murder?

Police said they were busy running his name, but did not come up with anything. The 911 operator kept Matthews talking until the cops arrived.

911 dispatcher: OK, what's the address?

Matthews: And you better hurry up right f---ing now.

911 dispatcher: Sir, are you talking to me? I just answered the call...did I offend you in some way?

The police got to the address and arrested Matthews for making false alarms.

