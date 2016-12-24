A young woman says anti-Trump bullies at a prestigious women’s liberal arts college forced her to drop out of the school.

Eighteen-year-old Andi Moritz told FoxNews.com Saturday that the ridicule began when she went on Bryn Mawr College’s ride-share Facebook page in September to look for a fellow student to help her knock on doors for Donald Trump.

“It didn’t hit me at first because it was just one person being negative,” Moritz said. “That’s not that big a deal to me. It was when the negative comments started to continue and I saw a lot of people 'like' those comments and it just made me feel like I wasn’t welcome Bryn Mawr.”

“Nobody has the right to an opinion of bigotry. 0 tolerance for fascists!” was one response to her Facebook request for a ride.

“You want to go campaign for a man who has systematically oppressed entire ethnic/racial groups not to mention the LGBTQIA+ community and many others,” was another.

“Why y'all doing this free labor for white supremacists tho,” was a third.

“I can understand you not liking someone politically, but things get taken too far when you don’t like that person because of their political support,” she told FoxNews.com.

Moritz said she worked hard to get into Bryn Mawr and was a first year student.

The night of her ride-share post, fellow freshman on her floor met to discuss the matter.

Moritz, who is from Hershey, Penn., says she deleted the post after the meeting and then the next day called the campus suicide hotline.

“I just need someone to talk to,” she said. She said she has battled depression in high school.

Two days after the call she dropped out after she spoke to her parents.

“I let myself realize I wasn’t happy and Bryn Mawr wasn’t a good fit,” she said.

She says she now works full-time at an animal shelter and is happy.

Moritz said she became a Trump supporter over time, attracted to his positions on terrorism, national security and gun rights.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Friday that Bryn Mawr sophomore Anna Garguilo wrote about Moritz for a journalism class blog a few weeks ago.

Garguilo told the paper Moritz shouldn’t have been subjected to such “cyberbullying” just because of her beliefs. She said she faced ridicule from Bryn Mawr students for telling Moritz’s story, but doesn’t regret it.

Bryn Mawr gave The Inquirer a statement after being asked about Moritz.

“Freedom of speech and expression can lead to heated debate on campuses, and the Bryn Mawr campus has not been immune from the polarization of views that characterized the campaign,” the statement said, according to the paper. “Ad hominem attacks have no place in these discussions and do nothing to help us learn from or better understand one another. We continue to strive to be a place that both affirms freedom of speech and promotes civil discourse.”

The Inquirer’s article says several students who responded to Moritz’ ride-share request with critical comments were also contacted.

The paper reported that those students either did not return calls or declined to comment.