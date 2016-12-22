The Marine Corps has scheduled hearings in January for three former drill instructors in connection with allegations of hazing at the Corps' recruit training facility at Parris Island in South Carolina.

Marine Corps spokesman Capt. Joshua Pena said Thursday arraignments for two Marines facing mid-level, or special courts-martial, in connection with the hazing accusations are set for Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia.

Quantico is the home of the Marine Corps Training and Education Command.

A third hearing known as an Article 32 is to be Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, at the same installation for a third Marine potentially facing a court martial. It is similar to a civilian grand jury proceeding and helps determine if a court-martial is to be held.