Woman accused of shooting at officers during pipeline protest faces attempted murder charge

Attempted murder and other charges have been filed against a Denver, Colorado, woman who allegedly fired three shots at North Dakota law officers during an operation to force Dakota Access pipeline protesters off private land.

Authorities say 37-year-old Red Fawn Fallis was arrested Thursday after she allegedly pulled out a .38-caliber pistol and fired three times, narrowly missing a sheriff's deputy. Officers didn't return fire.

Fallis also was charged Monday with preventing arrest, possession of a concealed handgun and possession of marijuana. Court records don't list an attorney to comment on those charges.

She faces up to 20 years in prison on the attempted murder charge.

Court records show Fallis was arrested twice in September during pipeline protests and pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.