Pilot and stewardess do 'Kiki Challenge' alongside moving plane

A pilot has filmed the Kiki dance challenge to end all others — next to her moving plane.

Alejandra Manriquez Pérez is filmed in the cockpit before jumping out onto the tarmac with her flight assistant.

The pair then dance alongside the jet as it rolls slowly along.

The “Do The Shiggy” dance was inspired by Drake’s latest single “In My Feelings,” from the new album “Scorpion.”

Instagram comedian Shiggy generated the challenge — dancing in a Reebok tracksuit outfit, Shiggy is filmed dancing happily in the middle of the road to the song.

He interpreted the lyrics “are you riding” by pretending to steer a car.

Thousands of social media users, including celebrities such as Will Smith, have been posting footage of themselves doing silly dances to the tune of the hit song.

First Officer, Alejandra Manríquez Pérez, 30, from Mexico City has an enviable job of ferrying the world’s rich and famous through the skies from the cockpit of her Embraer Legacy 600 aircraft.

Pérez’s enviable Instagram reveals a number of photos of her posing with the celebrities she meets through her work, including pop band Maroon 5, footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and F1 driver, Sergio Pérez.

Other shots show Pérez, who didn’t leave her home country until she was 21, visiting some of the world’s most notable landmarks including the Eiffel Tower in France, Rome’s Colosseum and Milan’s Cathedral.

She said: “As a kid, I knew that I wanted to do something different, I never had the chance to travel around because my parents struggled with money. I started working at the airport in customer service for private flights when I was 18 and I completely fell in love with planes and the fascinating aviation world.”

She added: “I was 21 when I first went out of Mexico when I applied to study at a flight school in California. I wanted to see the world but I also loved the adrenaline of flying an amazing beautiful machine through the sky to get myself to each new place.”

Pérez says that she hopes to encourage people to follow their dreams.

She added: “I would love to inspire new generations to pursue their dreams and to live by doing what they love and feel passionate about whatever that is.”

“There is only one life and there is no reason for you to settle for less.”

This article originally appeared on The Sun.