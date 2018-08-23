The Air Force Thunderbirds take the Atlantic City Airshow to dizzying heights

Week 2 of the "Fox and Friends" All-American Summer Road Trip is taking us to my home state of New Jersey — the Jersey Shore in Atlantic City, specifically. But this was no day at the beach, and I mean that in the best possible way.

Instead, it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience I will never forget, as I got to fly with the world famous Air Force Thunderbirds.

From the moment I arrived at the Atlantic City International Airport, the training began. I learned that the reasoning behind these airshows is to inspire the nation — and the next generation of airmen and airwomen — and to retain the best and the brightest in our Air Force.

ALL-AMERICAN ROADTRIP: DOLLYWOOD OFFERS GOOD OLD-FASHIONED FUN FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

I also learned how to safely eject from an F-16, a skill which, fortunately, I did not have to use.

One of the most interesting parts of the training was the medical evaluation, which is much more than just your standard doctor’s appointment. I learned how to clench my body in such a way as to somewhat alleviate the G-forces that wreak havoc on your body in a fighter jet like the F-16. I also learned the proper breathing and sitting techniques, so as to make my experience “comfortable,” or as comfortable as one can be traveling well past the speed of sound.

Then it was off to get suited up in my flight uniform. For me, the coolest part was the helmet because more than anything, it serves as a symbol that, for a brief moment, I was on the Air Force team. But the most crucial part of the uniform (besides the hookup to the parachute) was the air bladder system attached to my legs and torso. This device pressurizes your body in such a way as to make sure blood flows to your brain when you hit more G’s — in other words, it keeps you from passing out!

Finally, I met with Major Brendan Felker, the pilot of the Number 8 F-16, who would be my "tour guide." We went over logistics as to what we would do in certain emergency situations, but also shared a few private conversations about the experience (for which the cameras couldn't be present). Those conversations will remain between Maj. Felker and me, but suffice it to say, we have some really special people defending our skies.

HOW TO GET STARTED ON YOUR OWN FAMILY-FRIENDLY RV ADVENTURE

I was so nervous heading to the fighter jet, but the team of Thunderbirds cheering me on was unreal. They strapped me in, we did our checks, and away we went. I can’t describe what a G-force feels like, much less what 6.4 of them feel like, but I'll try: Picture the wildest roller coaster you've ever been on, and then multiply that by a million. Oddly, though, the smoothness of the jet and the serenity of the surroundings enhances the experience in such a wonderful way. It doesn't hurt that the tremendous sounds one usually hears at an air show aren't audible inside the plane, because the pilots are traveling faster than the speed of sound, and therefore leaving the sound behind.

When we landed, I was greeted by brave airmen and women, who graciously gave me a hero's welcome — but they're the true heroes. To be able to fly these fighter jets is an amazing feat in and of itself; to defend one’s country while doing it is beyond comprehension.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE TRAVEL NEWS

We often talk about teamwork in the context of sports, but no team can match what I saw out on the airfield. One-hundred thirty strong, working in unison, committed to a mission, and flawless in their execution.

Thank you, U.S. Air Force, for the ride of my life.