TSA dismisses report that it’s ending passenger screenings at 150 small airports

The Transportation Security Administration has reportedly dismissed the news that it is considering ending passenger screenings at 150 small airports in order to dedicate more resources to larger air hubs.

On August 2, the L.A. Times reported the aforementioned proposal was “only part of an annual budget exercise to consider ways to improve efficiencies in the agency,” and that a formal risk evaluation for such a plan has not yet been conducted.

“Every year as part of the federal budget process, the TSA is asked to discuss possible ways to be more efficient,” TSA spokesman Michael Bilello said of the proposal for terminating screenings at airports for planes with 60 or less seats. “This year is no different.”

Bilello further stated that though discussions regarding budget efficiency for the security agency are critical, “no decisions has been made for the TSA to stop serving any airport.”

The TSA employs around 60,000 workers and screens air travel passengers at 440 airports across the nation, operating with an annual budget of $7.58 billion, the Times reports.

If passenger screenings were to ever ultimately end at smaller airports, the move would reverse a trend of tighter security airport measures initiated under the Trump administration.

Since last year, the TSA has introduced new procedures to help screeners examine laptops and tablets that might contain bombs.

