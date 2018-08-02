Boston Duck Tour filled with tourists collides with car, 1 person taken to hospital

An amphibious tour boat filled with sightseers struck a car during a tour of Boston on Thursday afternoon.

There were no serious injuries as a result of the collision between the Boston Duck Tours vehicle and the Audi A4 sedan, police said, though the driver of the Audi was being evaluated at a hospital, The Boston Globe reported.

The crash occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m., when the driver of the Audi sedan veered into the same lane as the Duck Boat, according to witness Wayne Liu of Needham, Mass.

“It was a very soft crash,” Liu told the Globe. “Both sides, they braked, and actually, the white car stopped completely before the duck boat, and the duck already braked and hit the car slowly.”

Other passengers aboard the sightseeing tour claimed they barely even realized the two vehicles had collided.

A spokesperson for the Duck Tours said in an email to the Globe that additional witnesses said the tour vehicle was not at fault. A passenger told the Globe it simply looked as if “we were merging together in the same spot.”

Passengers were reportedly moved to another Duck Boat vehicle a half hour after the crash. The accident was cleared shortly thereafter.

Thursday’s accident comes two weeks after an amphibious Ride the Ducks vehicle capsized on Table Rock Lake in Missouri, killing 17 people and injuring several others.