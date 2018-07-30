Viral clip shows Virgin America flight attendant dancing along to safety video in final performance

Fasten your seatbelts for this showstopper of a safety routine.

A now-viral clip posted on Twitter over the weekend shows Virgin America flight attendant Mikey Tongko-Burry energetically dancing along to the airline’s instructional safety video.

“Virgin America Safety Film being retired next week so our flight attendant danced it for us...,” @hunterwalk wrote in a Twitter post featuring the footage Saturday.

As of Monday afternoon, the clip was viewed more than 815,000 times and retweeted more than 3,500 times.

The Virgin America brand was retired this spring as part of its merger with Alaska Airlines. Sunday was the last time the safety video was played, Mashable reports.

“So many thoughts and emotions as I gave my last performance of the VX Safety Demo this afternoon. It's been a wild and crazy #Virginamerica ride. Love you all for sharing this journey with me,” Tongko-Burry said in another tweet after his swan song dance became a viral hit.

The flight attendant also shared his love for the airline by posting photos of him with Virgin CEO Richard Branson.

“@richardbranson @VirginAmerica as I work my last flights wearing the Virgin America Uniform (by this time next week I'll be in the Alaska Blue), feeling nostalgic about the amazing moments VX has given me,” he wrote.

Alaska Airlines tweeted at Tongko-Burry to say he put on "a beautiful performance."

“Archer” actress Aisha Tyler and "The Hangover" star Ken Jeong were also among fans who praised him online.

“I will miss @mikeytburry's 'safety dance.' Only he could make passengers laugh, clap AND feel safe and taken care of in his very special way,” Tyler wrote. “I was lucky to experience one of his onboard performances!”

Jeong called Virgin America his "favorite airline" and thanked them for their service.