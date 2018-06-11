United flight makes emergency landing in Ireland after 'bomb threat' was found on board

A United Airlines flight from Rome to Chicago made an emergency landing in Shannon, Ireland, Monday due to a suspected security threat.

Flight UA-971 landed at Shannon Airport around 1:42 p.m. local time and was met by police and fire crew on the ground, Independent.ie reported.

The 214 passengers and crew members disembarked the plane and were taken into the terminal along with their luggage to undergo a security screening.

A spokesperson for Garda, the local police force, told Independent.ie that the flight was diverted to Shannon, in midwest Ireland, following “the discovery of a note relating to a bomb threat on board.”

According to Independent.ie, there was a message written on a surface in the aircraft’s lavatory suggesting the presence of an explosive.

A United spokesperson confirmed the events, releasing the following statement: “United flight UA971 en route to Chicago from Rome, diverted to Shannon following a potential security concern. Additional security screenings will be performed on all customers and baggage, and we will work to get customers on their way to Chicago as quickly as possible.”

The aircraft is scheduled to depart June 12 at 3 p.m., according to Independent.ie.