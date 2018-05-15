Airline co-pilot 'sucked halfway' out cockpit window, reports say

The co-pilot of a Sichuan Airlines flight on Monday was “sucked halfway” out of the cockpit window after the window blew out, Reuters reported, citing local reports.

The flight was reportedly at 32,000 feet—about a half hour into the flight-- when Captain Liu Chaunjian said he heard a loud noise in the cockpit. He told a local paper that there was no warning sign.

“Suddenly, the windshield just cracked and made a loud bang,” he reportedly said. “The next thing I know, my co-pilot had been sucked halfway out of the window.”

He described a harrowing scene. He said anything that was not screwed down was “floating in the air.”

“I couldn’t hear the radio,” he said. The plane was shaking so hard I could not read the gauges.”

The co-pilot was wearing a seatbelt and was pulled back in, suffering only minor injuries, the report said. None of the 119 passengers on the flight to Lhasa, the Tibetan capital, were injured.

Airbus has assigned a team to investigate, Chinese authorities said.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the airline, a primarily regional carrier, has a good safety record.

Recently, Southwest pilot Tammie Jo Shults was credited with landing a plane after an engine exploded in mid-air, leaving one passenger dead.

Passenger Jennifer Riordan was killed after shrapnel from the engine broke through her window on the plane.