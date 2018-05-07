Pickup truck collides with Southwest plane at Baltimore airport

A pickup truck on the runway at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport struck a Southwest Airlines aircraft early on Monday morning.

The plane, which had arrived from Ft. Lauderdale, was pulling up to the gate when the collision occurred, per a statement released by Southwest. According to the airline's flight tracker, it landed in Baltimore at 12:46 a.m., shortly before its scheduled arrival.

Southwest has confirmed that none of the 172 passengers aboard the flight were hurt. The condition of the truck’s operator is unclear.

A spokesperson for BWI airport was not immediately available for comment.

Southwest Airlines has since responded to passengers’ tweets concerning the incident, although the company has not elaborated on a possible cause.

“We're so sorry for the trouble tonight in Baltimore. We appreciate your patience, and our Team will do everything they can to get you all on your way as soon as possible,” a representative replied to a concerned passenger.

The accident is said to be under investigation.

Monday's collision is the latest of several accidents involving Southwest aircraft since last month, most notably the tragedy aboard Southwest Flight 1380, during which a woman was partially blown out of a plane after engine fragments shattered a nearby window. The passenger, Jennifer Riordan, was later pronounced dead.

