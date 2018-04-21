Philippines' 'Inflatable Island' goes viral on social media
Travelers are going wild for an inflatable “Unicorn Island” that has been unveiled in the Philippines.
Complete with waterslides, rainbows, and of course — giant unicorns, the inflatable island is an explosion of color straight out of your wildest dreams. And a whole lot of fun.
At a whopping 4,100 square meters, it’s the biggest inflatable waterpark in Asia and is located in Subic Bay, nearly 130 kilometers west of Manila. It features giant swings, towers, slides, a trampoline, rock climbing, a “human launcher” and more. There’s even a giant blow-up horse called Baba.
The inflatable island has attracted a lot of attention on social media, with more than 150,000 Facebook followers.
Entry fees start at just $12.30. So are you ready to party?
