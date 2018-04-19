8,000 Disneyland tickets stolen in cargo trailer theft; police warn public not to buy from private sellers

A cargo trailer containing 8,000 Disneyland tickets was stolen early Wednesday morning in California, prompting California police to warn park-goers about buying passes from third-party dealers.

The trailer, belonging to the Future Farmers of America, was meant to be heading from Elk Grove to Southern California for the 90th Annual State FFA Leadership Conference. In addition to the tickets, it also contained audio/visual equipment, awards and registration materials, Fox 40 reports.

California Highway Patrol is looking for the white, double-axle, enclosed Wells Cargo trailer with license plate number 4KJ1127. Security footage shows the vehicle that stole the trailer, which officials have described as a dark-colored, long-bed pickup truck with an extended cab, according to The Sacramento Bee.

Disneyland has digitally cancelled the tickets, rendering them useless, and will issue replacements to the FFA. The CHP is also warning the public to be cautious when purchasing tickets to the park from a private seller.

Officials are asking anyone with information call the CHP's South Sacramento office at 916-681-2300.