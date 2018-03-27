JetBlue flight makes emergency landing due to mechanical issues

A JetBlue plane on its way from Boston to Palm Beach, Fla. was forced to make an emergency landing in North Carolina Monday night due to mechanical issues.

Flight 221 was forced to land shortly after 10 p.m. at Raleigh-Durham Airport.

A JetBlue spokesman told Fox News the emergency landing was done in an “abundance of caution” due to the “potential mechanical issue.” No specific details were reported.

Fifty-eight people were on board and no one was injured. The passengers were placed on another flight to their destination at a later time.

JetBlue released the following statement: “JetBlue flight 221 from Boston to Palm Beach (PBI) diverted to Raleigh-Durham in an abundance of caution after the pilots reported a potential mechanical issue. The flight landed safely at approximately 10:16 p.m. local time, and customers deplaned normally. Customers were accommodated on another aircraft.”

This wasn’t JetBlue’s only trouble over the weekend. On Saturday, a JetBlue passenger on a flight from Boston to Fort Myers, Fla. had to be arrested upon landing after reportedly causing a disturbance on board.