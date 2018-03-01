Disneyland Paris announces $2.5 billion expansion to include 'Star Wars,' Marvel and 'Frozen'

If you want to travel to a galaxy far, far away — or even one crafted in the futuristic mind of Stan Lee — you’ll need a plane ticket to Paris.

A nearly $2.5-billion expansion will bring three new lands to Walt Disney Studios Park, welcoming beloved superheroes, stormtroopers, and even that loveable reindeer Sven into Disneyland Paris’ second park.

A new “Frozen” section will include both the village of Arendelle and Elsa’s ice palace, while Paris’ Marvel expansion only confirms that the scope of superhero experiences is greater than what had been previously announced. In addition to a forthcoming land themed around the comic book films, one of the park’s hotels will soon be re-themed around Marvel art and an Iron Man-themed ride will take the place of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith.

While the resemblance between the two is uncanny, there’s no confirmation that Walt Disney Studios’ forthcoming Star Wars land will include features of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, which will open at Disney parks in Florida and California in 2019. Still, the odds are likely. The recently updated Star Tours and Space Mountain’s transformation to Hyperspace Mountain at Paris’ Disneyland Park have been large successes, leading the way for opening the same intergalactic battle and Millennium Falcon-helmed attractions soon to debut stateside.

Walt Disney Studios, whose blueprint most closely resembles that of Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida, has historically hosted attractions centered around films including “Toy Story,” “Finding Nemo” and “Ratatouille,” and features some of the best rides at Disney parks worldwide. The rehaul, which will begin in 2021 and be rolled out in phases, will also bring a new lake to the park, widely expanding the footprint of Disneyland Paris’ second park.

The upheaval of Walt Disney Studios Park is only one of the many overhaul projects Disney Parks & Resorts have in the works worldwide. Construction to expand Tokyo Disney Resort with new attractions, entertainment and lands is underway, Shanghai Disneyland is about to open Toy Story Land and Hong Kong Disneyland recently began their multi-year rehaul that will bring “Frozen,” Marvel attractions and a brand new castle to the park. In addition to two new Pixar-themed areas coming to Disneyland and Walt Disney World later this year and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge arriving at both in 2019, preparations for Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary are well underway. Held in 2021, the celebratory event will bring new attractions including roller coasters themed to “Tron” and “Guardians of the Galaxy,” a Ratatouille-themed attraction, new dining and entertainment to the Orlando-area theme park resort.