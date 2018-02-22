Plane overshoots runway at Nigerian airport, skids off into bushes

An aircraft flying into Nigeria’s Port Harcourt International Airport reportedly overshot the runway and skidded off into the brush during a turbulent landing on Tuesday.

“Thankfully there were no casualties and all our passengers and crew on board were disembarked safely with timely response from ground emergency services,” said a representative for Dana Airlines as reported by Nigeria’s Premium Times.

According to the carrier, the plane — which originated in the Nigerian capital of Abuja — encountered “very stormy weather and strong winds” when touching down at the Port Harcourt airport, located in Rivers State, Nigeria.

The airline also commended its pilots for landing the plane despite “inclement weather.”

“We wish to once again reassure our guests that their safety and comfort remain our top priority and we shall continue to adhere strictly to high standards and recommended practices as required by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority.”

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority is said to be launching an investigation into the incident, but say it was “suspected to have been caused by heavy rain, which was accompanied by strong wind and storm,” Vanguard News reported.

All 44 passengers and six crew members were said to have deplaned safely following the incident.

Nigeria’s Leadership newspaper, however, is reporting that Nigerian activist Famous Daunemigha, who was on the plane, had collapsed upon arriving at his home, and was rushed to the hospital.

Family members of Daunemigha’s told Leadership that they may file a suit against the airline.

The Dana Airline aircraft is the latest of several planes to skid off runways and taxiways in recent months, beginning with the a Pegasus Airlines flight which in January skidded down a small cliff after landing at a Turkish airport. In early February, the Southwest flight that skidded off a taxiway in Maryland, and an Iranian airline's aircraft which skidded off a runway after its landing gear became jammed last week.