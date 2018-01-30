Mexico launches frequent traveler program for pets

Mexico has just recently introduced a new frequent traveler program for pets called Programa Mascota Viajero Frecuente.

Once your pet is registered, you will be granted the Registration of Income, an official form issued by SENASICA, which contains your general data and those of your pet, vaccination record and deworming. Additionally, it certifies the state of your pet's health each time they enter the country.

To register with the program, fill out the application and attach your pet's health certificate, current anti-rabies vaccination records and proof of treatment against ecto- and endoparasites (less than six months).

Successful registration is valid for six months, as long as all vaccination and deworming records are up to date and your pet is deemed healthy.

Being part of Programa Mascota Viajero Frecuente offers the following advantages:

—For a period of six months, you will no longer have to present health certificates, since staff will do the physical inspection on your admission to verify rabies vaccination and treatment of endoparasites and ectoparasites are still in effect.

—Minimized waiting time upon entry into the country since the SENASICA staff will verify your status.

— It will not be necessary to register any new data into SENASICA’s computer systems since this information will already exist in their system.

— You will not have to wait until the Import Certificate is prepared since it will be sent electronically to your e-mail.

The "Registration of Income" is granted only in the Agricultural Health Inspection Offices (OISA) of AICM T1, AICM T2, Cancun, Guadalajara, Querétaro, Zihuatanejo, Toluca and Mazatlan and in SENASICA's central offices. The program is free of charge.

This article originally appeared on TravelPulse.