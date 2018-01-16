United flight to Paris diverts for medical issue

A United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Paris diverted to Washington-Dulles International Airport on Sunday due to a passenger requiring medical assistance.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Rick Breitenfeldt confirmed early on Monday that United 990 was diverting to Dulles, Va., following a medical issue on-board.

UNITED AIRLINES FLIGHT DIVERTED AFTER 'TOILETS REACHED CAPACITY'

Jonathan Guerin, a spokesman for United Airlines, says the flight landed at 1 a.m. EST.

"On Sunday, United Airlines Flight 990 from San Francisco to Paris diverted to Washington-Dulles for a passenger requiring medical assistance. The flight landed safely and continued to Paris a couple of hours later," said United in an official statement.

Details surrounding the exact nature of the medical issue weren't immediatable available. The FAA is said to be investigating.

United also diverted a second plane over the weekend, due to a "mechanical issue with the lavatories," a spokesman for United confirmed to Fox News. Passengers on the flight, which left from Denver for Hawaii, but ended up turning back for San Francisco more than halfway into its journey, say the pilot informed passengers that the plane's bathrooms were not properly serviced before departing from Denver.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The Associated Press contributed to this report.