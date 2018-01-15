This popular Disneyland ride is closed for refurbishment

Fans of Disneyland’s famous Dumbo the Flying Elephant ride might want to hold off on taking that family vacation because the popular attraction is currently closed for refurbishment.

Disneyland announced on its blog earlier this month that the original Disney ride would be temporarily shut down while the park makes improvements. “The Dumbo elephants have packed their trunks for now,” park spokeswoman Suzi Brown told the East Bay Times.

PIZZA SHOP CUSTOMERS BRAWL OVER A MISSING CELLPHONE THAT WASN’T ACTUALLY MISSING

Changes include a fresh coat of paint and a new queue area with an added shade structure to block out the hot sun for guests, who often wait up to an hour for the ride. Moving the line to the back of the ride will help "improve the flow around that area," Jim Slagle, director of facilities for Disneyland, told the Times.

Dumbo the Flying Elephant opened in 1955 and is around 90 seconds long. The ride gives you the sensation of flying, allowing guests to move the elephant up and down with an individual lever as you move around a centrally located water fountain.

The ride is set to reopen sometime this spring. “You’ll see a generally refreshed area with planters and concrete,” Slagle told the Times. “I think we’ll have some nice surprises when you come to visit.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

If you can’t wait the few months for Dumbo to open back up, you can always visit Walt Disney World or one of the Disney parks in Paris, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai, which all have Dumbo rides as well.