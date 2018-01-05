Hilton hotels update their 'Do Not Disturb' policy

Hilton is joining the ranks of several other hotels that have recently announced they’re updating their “Do Not Disturb” policy to ensure guest and hotel safety.

The hotel chain will now have staff members alert security or a manager if a guest has the “Do Not Disturb” sign posted for more than 24 consecutive hours, USA Today reports. Previously, the company would allow several days to pass before entering a guest’s room if the sign was on the door.

Hilton will be required to notify guests of the new policy, providing them with documentation that reads: “We understand and respect your need for privacy. The hotel reserves the right to visually inspect all guest rooms every 24 hours to ensure the well-being of our guests and confirm the condition of the room. If service is refused for this length of time, a member of hotel management will check on the guest room.”

This wave of change amongst hotels comes just a few months after October’s deadly shooting in Las Vegas, in which a guest at the Mandalay Bay resort opened fire from his 32nd floor suite on a crowd of people attending a music festival.

While Hilton didn’t acknowledge the attack as the reason for their policy change, other hotels have made similar security modifications since the shooting, USA Today reports.

Three Walt Disney World hotels ─ the Grand Floridian, and the Polynesian and Contemporary resorts near Magic Kingdom ─ removed the “Do Not Disturb” signs altogether and replaced them with “Room Occupied" signs. These alert hotel staff that a guest is in the room but does not prevent them from entering.

The sign accompanies another new policy requiring Disney employees to enter each room at least once a day to ensure “the safety and security of guests and property,” Walt Disney World News Today reports.

Additionally, Wynn Resorts require staff to enter a room if the “Do Not Disturb” sign has been in place for at least 12 straight hours, USA Today reports.