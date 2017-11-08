Flight attendant gets wolf-whistled during safety demonstration by rowdy soccer fans

No two days are never the same when you're working with customers, but one flight attendant likely wasn’t expecting her standard pre-flight safety demonstration to make the plane go wild.

En route from Paris to Wales in June 2017, hundreds of passengers — and apparent fans of the Paris Saint-German Ultras soccer team — began wolf-whistling and cheering on their flight attendant before she began the demonstration on the undetermined airline. According to the Daily Mail, many of the (mostly male) passengers were headed to Cardiff to watch the Champion's League women's soccer final.

In a two-minute video taken by a passenger, the flight attendant attempts to share directions for emergency exits as well as instructions on air masks and life jackets, but her struggles are overwhelmed by the exuberance of the fans singing Paris Saint-Germain songs and waving their scarves in the air.

As Secret Flying further notes, many of the passengers seem to be wolf-whistling at the flight attendant, who maintains a smile throughout.

The passenger who took the video, however, claims the crowd was merely excited to get to their game.

“The atmosphere on the plane was amazing. A lot of people see it and think it is for today's Champion's League final with Real Madrid and Juventus. But no, it is for the women's team,” the passenger told the Mail.

Despite their passionate hype for the game, the passengers ultimately could not save Paris Saint-Germain, as fellow French team Lyon crushed them with a 7-6 final score.