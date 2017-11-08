Airport cops discover heroin hidden in condom

Police arrested a man at an Indian airport Wednesday after he was discovered with 100 grams of heroin inside a condom he was wearing.

According to the Times of India, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) guards at Chennai International Airport stopped a man who was scheduled to travel to Colombo, Sri Lanka, when they noticed his “pelvic area was unusually large.”

An airport official told reporters that security officers gave the man a full examination and discovered he had hidden the heroin inside a condom he was wearing that was being held on by a rubber band.

Officials said the case was being turned over to customs and the unidentified man will likely face charges. While he was not identified, the suspect was reportedly working as a storekeeper at an engineering college in the Indian city of Chennai.

Security officials working at airports in India have been in the news recently for all of the failed smuggling attempts being thwarted. Last month, customs agents discovered more than 22 pounds of gold on at least 37 passengers aboard two flights, including 29 passengers who had the gold hidden in their rectums.

In February, another man was arrested at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad with two pounds of gold bars hidden inside his hindquarters.