Air marshal misplaces weapon at Indianapolis airport, causes delays

Operations at the Indianapolis International Airport were delayed on Thursday afternoon after an air marshal somehow “misplaced” his/her weapon at the airport, TSA officials confirmed.

In a statement obtained by Fox News, the Transportation Security Administration said they were aware of the situation, but did not confirm whether or not the weapon had been recovered.

“TSA is aware that a Federal Air Marshal misplaced a weapon at the Indianapolis International Airport and is working with local authorities to recover it,” the TSA wrote in its statement. “While we cannot comment publicly on internal matters currently under investigation, public safety and accountability is an important aspect of our work, and TSA has conducted screening at departure gates in the terminal.”

Airline passengers traveling through the Indianapolis International Airport on Thursday told Indianapolis news outlet WTHR that they were experiencing delays, although WTHR could not confirm whether those delays were directly due to the air marshal’s missing weapon.

The airport has since told WTHR that operations were back up and running as of late afternoon on Thursday.

A representative for the Indianapolis International Airport was not immediately available to comment for Fox News.