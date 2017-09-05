Terrifying tourist attraction in Brazil 'swallows' travelers whole

You probably couldn’t pay me to do this but travellers are loving this weird tourist attraction in Brazil where you get “swallowed” by rocks.

Pedra Que Engole, which roughly translates to “Swallow Rock," is a rock formation with a small waterfall above a river in Trindade, about 170 miles south of Rio de Janeiro.

What you do is slide your body through a crevice between these two rocks, letting the water take you, until you disappear into a small, dark cave — as the name suggests, it looks like you are literally swallowed by the rocks.

Once inside the cave, you keep sliding down the natural water slide until you are spat out into the river below.

You then hike back up — about 20 minutes — and repeat.

As terrifying and claustrophobic as it sounds, tourists are flocking to this little spot and giving it raving reviews.

Pedra Que Engole has a 4.5 star rating on TripAdvisor, with travellers saying it is a “must” when visiting that part of Rio de Janeiro.

“I loved it so much I went three times! A MUST in Paraty,” wrote one reviewer.

“It’s awesome! It just literally swallows you! And then you swim underneath this big rock until you make it out of it. Did it twice,” wrote another.

Travellers are also loving it on Instagram, with thousands posting photos and videos of being swallowed whole.

